Leonardo DiCaprio is one step closer to his Oscar

Leonardo DiCaprio’s career is at its peak, and this just might be the year he finally wins an Oscar.

While DiCaprio has had five Oscar nominations, he’s never won one.

However, he’s likely to get a sixth nomination for “The Revenant,” an intense survival movie in which he swam in frozen rivers and slept in a bison carcass. He just won the Golden Globe for best actor for it, and his star power made the movie $38 million at the box office this past weekend.

His performance in “The Revenant” also follows acclaimed performances in “Django Unchained” and “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Last month, DiCaprio was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award, the strongest predictor for an Oscar nomination. The nominations will be announced Thursday, and Leo is a lock.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

