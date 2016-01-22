Leonardo DiCaprio blasted the 'corporate greed' of the oil industry

Leonardo DiCaprio received a Crystal Award for his “exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During his acceptance speech, he blasted the “corporate greed” of the oil, gas, and coal industries.

