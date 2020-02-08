Leonardo DiCaprio landed an Oscar nomination this year and has an estimated net worth of $260 million. Here's how he got there.

Rachel Askinasi
ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty ImagesDiCaprio is a self-proclaimed class clown.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
  • He’s already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt.
  • DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old – he started in commercials and TV and moved onto feature films.
  • The “Titanic” actor has an estimated net worth of $US260 million. Here’s how he built his career, spends his fortune, and advocates for climate health.
Leonardo DiCaprio is best known for his roles in iconic films like “Titanic,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Revenant.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Source: IMDb

This year, he secured an Oscar nomination for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures

Source: ABC Oscars

DiCaprio has had a long career in acting, which began when he was a teenager. His first gig was a matchbox car commercial at 14 years old.

Aisyaqilumaranas/Shutterstock

Source: The New York Times, People

In his younger years, DiCaprio was mainly an actor on the small screen. He was in a number of TV shows including “The Outsiders,” “Roseanne,” and “Parenthood.”

Paramount TelevisionDiCaprio played Darlene Conner’s classmate on ‘Roseanne.’

Source: IMDb

DiCaprio’s first film role was in a direct-to-DVD movie titled “Critters 3” in which aliens terrorize a city, according to Entertainment Tonight.

New Line Home VideoDiCaprio and castmates in ‘Critters 3.’

Source: Entertainment Tonight

DiCaprio had a recurring role on “Growing Pains” from 1991 to 1992. He played the part of Luke Brower, a displaced boy, on the hit show.

ABC

Source:

IMDb

In early interviews, the young actor would joke around and dub himself a “class clown.” He laughed in an interview and said his tag line should read “sarcastic jerk.”

NBC/Contributor/Getty ImagesDiCaprio in 1990 pictured above.

Source: justdenise via YouTube

He also said he used to call people who sent him fan mail. “It’s really fun to make them a little happy,” DiCaprio said. “I like that.”

Darlene Hammond/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: justdenise via YouTube

Robert DeNiro called on DiCaprio to play his stepson in the movie “This Boy’s Life.” His role as Tobias Wolff is what launched his career on the big screen.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Source: IMDb,People

Then, his role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” catapulted him to movie stardom, according to People.

Paramount Pictures

Source: IMDb,People

He went on to star in “Romeo + Juliet” …

20th Century Fox

… and then “Titanic,” which became an iconic career moment for him as well.

Paramount Pictures

Throughout his journey to the top, DiCaprio remained a jokester and a young man who took his mother to award shows despite him having an extensive dating history.

Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesDiCaprio and his mother (left).

The first public relationship he had was reportedly in 1994 with supermodel Bridget Hall.

Dave Allocca/Contributor/Getty ImagesDiCaprio and Hall pictured above in 1994.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

He subsequently dated a number of models, actresses, and socialites through 2000 when he reportedly started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

L. Cohen/Contributor/Getty ImagesDiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen in 2005.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar, E!

He dated Bündchen through 2005 and then dated model Bar Refaeli on and off from 2005 through 2011.

Kevork Djansezian/Staff/Getty ImagesDiCaprio and Refaeli in 2010.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

His latest romance has been one with actress Camila Morrone.

Jean Catuffe/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Insider

In 2016, DiCaprio won an Academy Award for his role in “The Revenant.”

C Flanigan/FilmMagicDiCaprio with his trophy for the best-actor award in 2016.

Source: IMDb

Before his win, he had been nominated five times. He’s now been nominated for seven Oscars, including his 2016 win and his 2020 nomination.

Sony PicturesDiCaprio earned his seventh Oscar nomination for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Source: IMDb

DiCaprio was the highest-paid male Oscar nominee in 2016, according to Forbes. He was paid upfront for “The Revenant” and was still receiving payments from older films, which totaled an estimated $US29 million from June 2014 to June 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Amazon

Source: Forbes

One of those older films is “Titanic.” DiCaprio was reportedly paid a base salary of $US2.5 million, but he also negotiated for a percentage of its revenue. He made an estimated $US40 million total from the one movie.

Paramount Pictures

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

Today, the movie star is estimated to have a net worth of $US260 million.

Paramount PicturesDiCaprio in ‘Wolf of Wall Street.’

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

Leo has a lot more than just award-winning acting on his agenda. He started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 shortly after “Titanic.”

Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty ImagesPhoto from the 2018 Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala.

Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

The foundation funds projects, awards grants, and supports different organisations all in the name of building “long-term health and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants.”

Stefanie Keenan/Contributor/Getty ImagesCuyana x RAD 2019 panel featuring Justin Winters, former executive director of the foundation.

Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

The mission includes a dedication to efforts that will build “climate resiliency,” support indigenous rights, spur grassroots environmentalism through media and technology, and so much more.

Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty ImagesMark Ruffalo, Jane Goodall, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the foundation gala in 2018.

Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

In 2017, the environmental activist became an investor in plant-based meat company Beyond Meat.

Leanna Garfield/Business InsiderA Beyond Burger pictured above.

Source: Beyond Meat, Fortune

The actor also put his money into real estate. In 1998, he purchased a Malibu home for $US1.6 million. In 2017 he put it on the market for $US10.95 million but then listed it as a rental.

Google MapsAs of 2017, renters could stay in the home for $US25,000 a month.

Source: Architectural Digest

After a trip to Belize in the mid-2000s, DiCaprio fell in love with the area. He told The New York Times that “it was like heaven on earth.”

Google Maps

Source: The New York Times

He said he purchased an island off the coast for $US1.75 million and started work on the eco-resort Blackadore Caye, a Restorative Island.

Denniston International Architects & Planners Ltd.The resort was originally set to open in 2018, but has been delayed.

Source: Business Insider, The New York Times

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the star’s entire real estate portfolio to be worth more than $US100 million.

Paramount

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

DiCaprio has many big-name films under his belt, but he’s still got many more to come including a Martin Scorsese-directed biopic about President Theodore Roosevelt.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Source: IMDb

