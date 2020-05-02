Every single Leonardo DiCaprio movie, ranked by critics

20th Century Fox/Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox/Paramount Pictures/Universal Pictures Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for six Oscars, winning one.

Leonardo DiCaprio is arguably one of the best actors – and biggest movie stars – in Hollywood, and has amassed a huge fanbase.

DiCaprio’s first movie was the direct-to-video “Critters 3,” and he has since starred in some of the most iconic movies of the last 20 years, earning six Oscar nominations and one win.

Insider has ranked every single one of DiCaprio’s films from worst to best using Rotten Tomatoes scores.

His worst film, according to Rotten Tomatoes was “Critters 3” with a score of 0%, while his best was “Catch Me If You Can” with a score of 96%.

Also on the list is “Titanic” with 89%, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with 85%, and “The Revenant” with 78%.

DiCaprio played Josh in ‘Critters 3’ in 1991.

New Line Home Video Directed by Kristine Peterson.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

IMDb synopsis: “The tiny fur ball aliens that will eat anything or anyone set their sights on a Los Angeles apartment tower.”

In 2000, he played Richard in ‘The Beach.’

20th Century Fox Directed by Danny Boyle.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

IMDb synopsis: “Vicenarian Richard travels to Thailand and finds himself in possession of a strange map. Rumours state that it leads to a solitary beach paradise, a tropical bliss. Excited and intrigued, he sets out to find it.”

He played Arthur Rimbaud in 1995’s ‘Total Eclipse.’

Fine Line Features Directed by Agnieszka Holland.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

IMDb synopsis: “Young, wild poet Arthur Rimbaud and his mentor Paul Verlaine engage in a fierce, forbidden romance while feeling the effects of a hellish artistic lifestyle.”

In 1998, he played King Louis and Philippe in ‘The Man in the Iron Mask.’

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Directed by Randall Wallace.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

IMDb synopsis: “The cruel King Louis XIV of France has a secret twin brother whom he keeps imprisoned. Can the twin be substituted for the real king?”

He was credited as ‘1st Guy’ in 1992’s ‘Poison Ivy.’

New Line Cinema Directed by Katt Shea.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

IMDb synopsis: “A seductive teen befriends an introverted high school student and schemes her way into the lives of her wealthy family.”

DiCaprio played Brandon in Woody Allen’s ‘Celebrity’ in 1998,

Miramax Films Directed by Woody Allen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

IMDb synopsis: “The fortunes of a husband and wife differ drastically after they divorce.”

He took on the titular role in 2011’s ‘J. Edgar.’

Warner Bros. Directed by Clint Eastwood.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

IMDb synopsis: “J. Edgar Hoover, powerful head of the F.B.I. for nearly fifty years, looks back on his professional and personal life.”

In 1995, DiCaprio played Jim Carroll in ‘The Basketball Diaries.’

New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

IMDb synopsis: “A teenager finds his dreams of becoming a basketball star threatened after he free falls into the harrowing world of drug addiction.”

In 2013, he gave us his version of Jay Gatsby in ‘The Great Gatsby.’

Warner Bros. Pictures/Roadshow Entertainment Directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

IMDb synopsis: “A writer and wall street trader, Nick, finds himself drawn to the past and lifestyle of his millionaire neighbour, Jay Gatsby.”

He played Roger Ferris in 2008’s ‘Body of Lies.’

Warner Bros. Pictures Directed by Ridley Scott.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

IMDb synopsis: “A CIA agent on the ground in Jordan hunts down a powerful terrorist leader while being caught between the unclear intentions of his American supervisors and Jordan Intelligence.”

In 1995’s ‘The Quick and the Dead,’ he played Kid.

TriStar Pictures Directed by Sam Raimi.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

IMDb synopsis: “A female gunfighter returns to a frontier town where a dueling tournament is being held, which she enters in an effort to avenge her father’s death.”

He was Oscar-nominated for playing Danny Archer in 2006’s ‘Blood Diamond.’

Warner Bros. Directed by Edward Zwick.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

IMDb synopsis: “A fisherman, a smuggler, and a syndicate of businessmen match wits over the possession of a priceless diamond.”

In 2008’s ‘Revolutionary Road,’ he played Frank.

Paramount Vantage/DreamWorks Pictures Directed by Sam Mendes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

IMDb synopsis: “A young couple living in a Connecticut suburb during the mid-1950s struggle to come to terms with their personal problems while trying to raise their two children.”

He played Teddy Daniels in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Shutter Island’ in 2010.

Paramount Pictures Directed by Martin Scorsese.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

IMDb synopsis: “In 1954, a U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane.”

He gave us his version of Romeo in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ in 1996.

20th Century Fox Directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

IMDb synopsis: “Shakespeare’s famous play is updated to the hip modern suburb of Verona still retaining its original dialogue.”

He played Amsterdam Vallon in Scorsese’s 2002 movie ‘Gangs of New York.’

Buena Vista Distribution Directed by Martin Scorsese.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

IMDb synopsis: “In 1862, Amsterdam Vallon returns to the Five Points area of New York City seeking revenge against Bill the Butcher, his father’s killer.”

He played Toby in ‘This Boy’s Life’ in 1993.

Warner Bros. Pictures Directed by Michael Caton-Jones.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

IMDb synopsis: “The story about the relationship between a rebellious 1950s teenager and his abusive stepfather, based on the memoirs of writer and literature Professor Tobias Wolff.”

DiCaprio won the best actor Oscar for playing Hugh Glass in 2015’s ‘The Revenant.’

20th Century Fox Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

IMDb synopsis: “A frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s fights for survival after being mauled by a bear and left for dead by members of his own hunting team.”

He teamed up with Scorsese again to play Jordan Belfort in 2013’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ and was Oscar-nominated for it.

Paramount Pictures/Universal Pictures Directed by Martin Scorsese.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

IMDb synopsis: “Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.”

In 1996, he played Hank in ‘Marvin’s Room.’

Miramax Films Directed by Jerry Zaks.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

IMDb synopsis: “After 20 years caring for her father, a woman with cancer now must re-connect with her trashy sister and nephews she’s never met after being diagnosed. Her love helps the angry teen nephew, and her sister learns to relate to people.”

He was Oscar-nominated for playing Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Sony Pictures Releasing Directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

IMDb synopsis: “A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.”

In 2004, he was Oscar-nominated for playing Howard Hughes in Scorsese’s ‘The Aviator.’

Warner Bros. Pictures/Miramax Films Directed by Martin Scorsese.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

IMDb synopsis: “A biopic depicting the early years of legendary Director and aviator Howard Hughes’ career from the late 1920s to the mid 1940s.”

In 2010, he teamed up with Christopher Nolan to play Dom Cobb in ‘Inception.’

Warner Bros. Pictures Directed by Christopher Nolan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

IMDb synopsis: “A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.”

He played Calvin Candie in Tarantino’s 2012 movie ‘Django Unchained.’

The Weinstein Company/Columbia Pictures Directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

IMDb synopsis: “With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.”

In 1997, he took on the now-iconic role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s ‘Titanic.’

Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox Directed by James Cameron.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

IMDb synopsis: “A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.”

He earned his first Oscar nomination for playing Arnie Grape in 1993’s ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’

Paramount Pictures Directed by Lasse Hallström.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

IMDb synopsis: “A young man in a small Midwestern town struggles to care for his mentally-disabled younger brother and morbidly obese mother while attempting to pursue his own happiness.”

He starred as Billy Costigan in Scorsese’s 2006 masterpiece ‘The Departed.’

Warner Bros. Pictures Directed by Martin Scorsese.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

IMDb synopsis: “An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.”

In 2002, he teamed up with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks to play Frank Abagnale Jr. in ‘Catch Me If You Can’ — his best-reviewed film.

DreamWorks Pictures Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

IMDb synopsis: “A seasoned FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully forged millions of dollars’ worth of checks while posing as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a legal prosecutor.”

