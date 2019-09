Leonardo DiCaprio just put his beachfront home in Malibu on the rental market, seeking $150,000 a month for a lease shorter than six months and $75,000 a month for longer leases, according to real estate website Trulia.



This is one of two homes the actor owns in Malibu. He bought it in 2002, paying $6 million.

