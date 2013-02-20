Leonardo DiCaprio Made This Really Strange Whiskey Ad In Japan

Leonardo DiCaprio might be one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors — actually the highest paid actor in 2011 — but that doesn’t stop the Oscar-nominated star from jumping in a plane to Asia to film silly ads for large paychecks.



Even though it won’t be released in America, the Internet got a hold of DiCaprio’s new ad for Jim Beam. After he molds ice into a ball and then crumbles it through telekinesis, DiCaprio says “Cool bourbon” over a video game-like soundtrack.

Usually stars like to keep these spots out of the public eye — DiCaprio even filed a cease and desist order against Japander.com to take down an Asian ad he starred in — but you can watch DiCaprio’s spot below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

