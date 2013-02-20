Leonardo DiCaprio Made This Really Strange Whiskey Ad In Japan

Leonardo DiCaprio might be one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors — actually the highest paid actor in 2011 — but that doesn’t stop the Oscar-nominated star from jumping in a plane to Asia to film silly ads for large paychecks.
Even though it won’t be released in America, the Internet got a hold of DiCaprio’s new ad for Jim Beam. After he molds ice into a ball and then crumbles it through telekinesis, DiCaprio says “Cool bourbon” over a video game-like soundtrack.
Usually stars like to keep these spots out of the public eye — DiCaprio even filed a cease and desist order against Japander.com to take down an Asian ad he starred in — but you can watch DiCaprio’s spot below:
This vintage ad shows the one, the only James Brown singing about Cup of Noodles... to the tune of 'Sex Machine'... in Japanese.
Good Gawd!
Check out the video below to see a sparkly, blue suit wearing Brown cha-cha around some good old fashion ramen.
Watch the ad below:
Wow. Hulk Hogan was singing about the days of the week decades before Rebecca Black made it cool.
This ad from the early 1990s is comprised of Hogan reciting the days of the week, followed by a close up of a baby, followed by a close up on an air conditioner.
Whatever Hitachi paid the wrestler to do this ad, it couldn't have been enough.
Watch the ad below:
This ad features Thai versions of Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Madonna, and Michael Jackson. Want to know what they're crooning about?
According to Vintage Asian, which has a hilarious collection of retro ads from Asia, the impersonators are promoting an apartment building located at the northern outskirts of Bangkok.
Apparently, Flat Pla Tong -- translating to Goldfish Flats -- has great public bus access and only requires a small down payment! Huzzah! (Watch the ad below):
Andy Warhol knows a thing or two about colours, which made him the perfect spokesperson for TDK video tapes.
The commercial only has Warhol listing off colours in Japanese, but it feels so much more complex.
We don't know what it is -- his silent contemplation during the ad's first 10 seconds, his struggle to pronounce the words in Japanese, the fact that he has to concentrate so hard that his eyes are closed most of the time -- but the ad is pretty hilarious. (Watch the ad below):
Let's set the scene:
Sean Connery is sitting next to a bunny in a convertible and is singing about yogurt.
That just about covers it.
Watch the ad below:
Is this ad a window into Nicholas Cage's soul?
Cowboy Cage is just minding his own business, driving his car, when he gets waylaid by some robots. Yes, robots.
Dancing ensues.
Watch the ad below:
Nothing sells a brand new refrigerator like Tom, Jerry, and some anthropomorphic beer and produce.
Click here to watch the retro Japanese commercial for the 224,000 yen fridge -- which converts to 2,882 USD.
The cat and mouse duo were apparently popular marketing tools in Japan during the 80's. They were also featured in a commercial for a Canon word processor.
