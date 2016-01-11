Leonardo DiCaprio had a strange Golden Globes run-in with Lady Gaga that's going viral

The Golden Globes are always filled with memorable moments, and this interaction Lady Gaga had with Leonardo DiCaprio on her way to the stage to accept the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in “American Horror Story: Hotel” has gone viral.

Here’s how Leo reacted when Gaga walked by and touched his chair. He managed to make a lot of faces.

This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. God bless Leo DiCaprio. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fdxs17sn21

— Kelly Lawler (@klawls) January 11, 2016

The startled look from DiCaprio has become the moment of the night for this year’s Golden Globes, at least based on the amount of chatter on Twitter dissecting it.

