Leonardo DiCaprio Is After This Model, Sasha Grey Reads To Six-Year-Olds — Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly set his eye on model Karlie Kloss — he stalked her at the Victoria’s Secret runway show afterparty, but to no avail.
- Alec Baldwin’s new yogi girlfriend Hilaria Thomas apparently has him on such a strict diet that he was eating “salads and veggies” at an Italian restaurant under her watchful eye. That’s a horrible thought, but not as horrible a thought as a skinny Jack Donaghy.
- We love Kate Middleton in a one-shoulder number.
- And her sister, Pippa Middleton, has apparently split from her boyfriend Alex Loudon for good.
- Justin Bieber took Selena Gomez to dinner in Paris. That guy sure knows how to romance a girl who’s just a little worried he’s got a kid.
- You know porn star Sasha Grey, who did an extended arc on “Entourage” two seasons ago? It’s not clear how this happened, but she ended up reading to first-graders at an L.A. elementary school this week, and the parents are apoplectic.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.