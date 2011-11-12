31 Years In The Life Of Leonardo DiCaprio

Today is Leonardo DiCaprio‘s 37th birthday and the wide opening of his latest film, “J. Edgar.”



The film is about the famous director of the FBI — and it’s already thriving at the box office.

Midweek screenings in just seven theatres in five cities (the movie opened there Wednesday) took in more than $53,000.

In addition to being every American girl’s crush, DiCaprio has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s best actors for nearly two decades.

He has a long line of film credits, Golden Globe and Oscar nods, and producer credits. And he only dates the industry’s most beautiful women.

