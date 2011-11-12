31 Years In The Life Of Leonardo DiCaprio

Today is Leonardo DiCaprio‘s 37th birthday and the wide opening of his latest film, “J. Edgar.”
The film is about the famous director of the FBI — and it’s already thriving at the box office.
Midweek screenings in just seven theatres in five cities (the movie opened there Wednesday) took in more than $53,000.
In addition to being every American girl’s crush, DiCaprio has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s best actors for nearly two decades.
He has a long line of film credits, Golden Globe and Oscar nods, and producer credits. And he only dates the industry’s most beautiful women.
In 2001, he started dating model Gisele Bundchen. They were on and off until 2005, and made a really good-looking pair.
In 2005, after he and Gisele broke up, he started dating Israeli model Bar Refaeli, which was on-again off-again until 2011. These two also made quite the attractive pair.
From May through October 2011, he had a five month fling with Blake Lively. Again, great looking couple.
