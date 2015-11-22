This startup is trying to take down the diamond industry with Leonardo DiCaprio

Diamond Foundry is a startup based in California that claims to be able to “grow” hundreds of real diamonds in just a few weeks. And Leonardo DiCaprio is just one of many influential investors backing the endeavour that could change the face of the diamond industry as we know it.

