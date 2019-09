Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on a Japanese TV show recently where he was asked if he does any celebrity impressions.



The actor admitted he does do one facial impersonation of his “The Departed” co-star, Jack Nicholson.

Watch Leo flex his face to look exactly like Nicholson’s below (scroll to 2:20 in the video):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

