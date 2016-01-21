Leonardo DiCaprio is giving away $15 million to help save the planet

Oscar-nominated Leonardi DiCaprio is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he received a Crystal Award for “improving the state of the world.”

And on Tuesday evening, the actor pledged to give $15 million more through his foundation to help decrease the world’s dependency on fossil fuels and improve the environment.

DiCaprio says less than 3% of all philanthropic giving goes toward “defending our planet.” But business leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have begun to change that, and he’ll do the same.

“Professor Mark Jacobson and a team of researchers at Stanford University have proven that we can meet the world’s total energy demand using existing renewable technology by 2050,” DiCaprio told the audience at WEF. “This transition is not only the right thing for our world, it makes clear economic sense and it is possible within our lifetime… Our planet cannot be saved unless we leave fossil fuels in the ground where they belong.”

The $15 million will go to projects and partnerships, from a grant to protect rainforests to an alliance his foundation has set up with Google to help prevent overfishing.

NOW WATCH: Leonardo DiCaprio explains the amazing Lady Gaga Vine from the Golden Globes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.