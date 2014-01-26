Leonardo DiCaprio Crashes Jonah Hill 'SNL' Monologue

Jonah Hill hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the third time this weekend, but his opening monologue kept getting interrupted by audience members asking what it was like to work with Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

After fielding questions from the audience about DiCaprio while insulting the actor, DiCaprio himself surprised an embarrassed Hill onstage.

DiCaprio said, “I have a question: What the hell are you doing?”

Hill then tried to backtrack, but all was smoothed over between the co-stars after a “Titanic” re-enactment. Watch below:

