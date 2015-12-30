George Lucas wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to play Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars' but he passed on the role

Ah, what could have been.

Leonardo DiCaprio got the look from George Lucas to play Anakin Skywalker in the “Star Wars” prequels, but the young actor says he passed.

(Foolish, Leo!)

DiCaprio, Cinemablend explains, had just become a household name after starring in “Titanic” in 1997 when Lucas came calling. DiCaprio was considered for the role of Skywalker, Luke’s father, who later turns into Darth Vader.

In an interview with Short List, DiCaprio said he had “talks” with Lucas about the role but ultimately decided he “just didn’t feel ready to take that dive at that point.”

Instead the role was snagged by Hayden Christensen.

We don’t feel too badly for DiCaprio. He’s made a lot of smart movie choices and had a heck of a career. Between his new hit movie The Renevant, The Departed, Wolf of Wall Street and Inception, he’s done just fine.

