Leonardo DiCaprio confronted a bunch of world leaders about the dire state of climate change

Leonardo DiCaprio gave an impassioned speech about climate change to hundreds of world leaders Friday. The group was assembled by the United Nations to sign the Paris Agreement, an international climate change agreement to lower emissions and keep warming levels below 35.6 Fahrenheit.

Story by Anjelica Oswald

