Leonardo DiCaprio confronted a bunch of world leaders about the dire state of climate change

Leonardo DiCaprio gave an impassioned speech about climate change to hundreds of world leaders Friday. The group was assembled by the United Nations to sign the Paris Agreement, an international climate change agreement to lower emissions and keep warming levels below 35.6 Fahrenheit.
Story by Anjelica Oswald, editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.