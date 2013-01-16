Leonardo DiCaprio Wins $400K Bid For A Date With Bill Clinton—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- While at Sean Penn’s “Help Haiti Home” charity gala this weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio got into a bidding war with another woman for a chance to schmooze with Clinton. They both ended up agreeing to pony up $400,000 for a joint date with the ex-president. Lucky lady!
- Despite all the hype and the show’s big Emmy win, the “Girls” season 2 premiere ratings were down slightly from the series premiere. The HBO comedy pulled in 866,000 viewers, just shy of its 872,000-strong series premiere last summer and falling short of the previous high set by the freshman finale which had 1 million viewers.
- Charlie Sheen told David Letterman he wants to be in the “Two And A Half Men” finale. When Letterman reminded Sheen his character had died in the series, Sheen quipped: “I am dead. But so is the show.”
- Netflix is getting bigger and bigger as it just reached another exclusive licensing deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group, meaning its library of television titles will now include shows from Cartoon Network, Adult Swim.
- “The Hobbit” will finally open in China … on February 22.
- Ann Romney turned down a gig on “Dancing With The Stars.” Ann and the show producers reportedly had several meetings to try to hash out the details, but Ann ultimately decided against it.
- Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” is being adapted as a mid-20th century Italian tale reportedly set to star Anne Hathaway.
- Jessica Alba wore a diamond Harry Winston necklace worth a whopping $5.8 million to the Golden Globes.
- “Saturday Night Live” star Jason Sudeikis popped the question to his actress-girlfriend Olivia Wilde on the set of her latest film in Rome. Check out the sparkler here >
