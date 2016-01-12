Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet had a 'Titanic' reunion at the Golden Globes, and fans went nuts

A shot of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio hugging during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards has captured the hearts of fans.

About 19 years after their 1997 monster hit, “Titanic,” which paired them falling in love as fate came crashing down, the two are still pulling heartstrings together.

The scene occurred right before a commercial break at the Globes. The two actors were caught on camera chatting and then hugging, which blew the internet’s mind.

In “Titanic,” Winslet starred as Rose, a 17-year-old aristocrat, who falls in love with DiCaprio’s Jack, a kind but poor artist aboard the doomed Titanic.

Does anyone else see Leo and Kate together now and feel relief from the emotional trauma of Titanic?

— Sara (@TNCoverGirl) January 11, 2016

Jane Fonda dancing is exactly my reaction to Kate and Leo hugging. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aMEUH8RASr

— Denise Warner (@DeniseMarie13) January 11, 2016

Winslet and DiCaprio also co-starred in 2008’s “Revolutionary Road,” but it’s clear that “Titanic” continues to be the movie that resonates with fans. It generated $660 million at the US box office, which “Star Wars” just surpassed earlier this month.

Sunday was made even sweeter for the actors by the results of the Globes. Winslet won for Best Supporting Actress in “Steve Jobs,” and DiCaprio was victorious in the Best Actor category for “The Revenant.”

Watch “Today” discuss the reunion below:



‘Titanic’ stars Kate Winslet and Leo DiCaprio reunite at Golden GlobesPLAY VIDEO

