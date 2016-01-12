Leonardo DiCaprio explains the amazing Lady Gaga Vine from the Golden Globes

The most picked apart moment of the Golden Globes wasn’t a moving speech, or an uncomfortable joke — it was a split-second interaction between Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga as she walked towards the stage to accept her award.

As Gaga brushed past his chair, DiCaprio gave her a puzzling look that people can’t get enough of. The Vine, which has been looped more than 50 million times, is now being dissected all over the internet.

After the show, Entertainment Tonight got DiCaprio to talk about what happened. Much to the chagrin of the conspiracy theorists, he said he reacted the way he did because he was just surprised there was someone behind him.

“I just didn’t know what was passing me — that’s all!” he said.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

