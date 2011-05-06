Leonardo DiCaprio Just Paid $1.2 Million For This Salvador Dalí Masterpiece

Christie’s held a major auction of impressionist and modern art last night, with several masterpieces by Picasso, Monet, Matisse, and others selling for over $4 million.



Even Leonardo diCaprio was in attendance — the Hollywood star reportedly scooped up a Salvador Dalí painting of a knight for $1.2 million.

From The New York Post:

“He bid on the Picassos, but it was clear the Dali was what he wanted,” said Rachel Stekson, 23, who works in a Manhattan gallery. “He turned around and was like, ‘Yes!’ “

DiCaprio’s acquisition, the surrealist “Chevaliers en parade,” depicts a knight and is signed by the artist. The star also owns a Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The sale brought in $156 million for the auction house.

Leonardo DiCaprio paid $1.2 million for this Salvador Dali painting. It was expected to sell for between $1.2 and $1.8 million. Pablo Picasso's Homme au Mouton was expected to sell for between $4 and $6 million. It went for $7.14 million. Price includes buyer's premium La Fenêtre Ouverte, by Henri Matisse, sold for $15.76 million, far higher than the estimated price of $8 to $12 million. Price includes buyer's premium Pablo Picasso's Les Femmes d'Alger, Version L, sold for 21.36 million. It was expected to sell in the $20 to $30 million range. Price includes buyer's premium Paysage de Banlieue, by Maurice de Vlaminck, went for $22.48 million. It was estimated to sell for between $14 and $25 million. Price includes buyer's premium The highest selling piece of the night was Claude Monet's Les Peupliers. Expected to sell for between $20 and $30 million, the final bid was $22.48 million. Price includes buyer's premium $10 million worth of Coca Cola memorabilia is also up for auction. Click here to check out the merchandise >

