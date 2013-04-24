Billionaire Leonard Stern Is Selling His NYC Penthouse For $17.25 Million

Julia La Roche
The great room in this Soho penthouse features a fireplace, hardwood floors and really high ceilings

Curbed reports that the Soho penthouse belonging to billionaire businessman Leonard Stern is back on the market. 

Stern, who NYU’s business school is named after, purchased the place located at 459 West Broadway for $14.25 million, the report said. 

It’s currently being listed at $17.25 million. 

It’s a stunning apartment and now we’re going to take a tour. 

The dining room...

Here's the kitchen.

The kitchen features hardwood, stainless steel and marble.

There are four bedrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace and a large walk-in closet.

This is the enclosed sun room.

The outdoor terrace is a great spot to catch some rays.

The terrace offers expansive city views.

It also has an outdoor shower.

You could have some awesome parties on the terrace. And when it gets chilly, you could use the fireplace.

Here's the floor plan...

