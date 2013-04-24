Billionaire Leonard Stern Is Selling His NYC Penthouse For $17.25 Million

Curbed reports that the Soho penthouse belonging to billionaire businessman Leonard Stern is back on the market.
Stern, who NYU’s business school is named after, purchased the place located at 459 West Broadway for $14.25 million, the report said.
It’s currently being listed at $17.25 million.
It’s a stunning apartment and now we’re going to take a tour.
The great room in this Soho penthouse features a fireplace, hardwood floors and really high ceilings
You could have some awesome parties on the terrace. And when it gets chilly, you could use the fireplace.
