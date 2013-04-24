Billionaire Leonard Stern Is Selling His NYC Penthouse For $17.25 Million

Curbed reports that the Soho penthouse belonging to billionaire businessman Leonard Stern is back on the market.



Stern, who NYU’s business school is named after, purchased the place located at 459 West Broadway for $14.25 million, the report said.

It’s currently being listed at $17.25 million.

It’s a stunning apartment and now we’re going to take a tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.