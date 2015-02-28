NIMOY: One of the greatest things about Star Trek was that it inspired scientists

Leonard Nimoy passed away February 27, but his role as Spock in the beloved “Star Trek” TV series and movies have inspired, and will continue to inspire many people to pursue science.

Nimoy received a public outreach award for the role in 2010 from the Space Foundation.

Nimoy appeared on singer Pharell William’s show ARTST TLK back in 2013 to discuss their mutual love of science.

Nimoy said one of his favourite things about his character Spock on Star Trek was how the role inspired many to pursue science.

“One of the greatest satisfactions with being involved with Star Trek and the Spock character is the feedback I get from a lot of people who say ‘I went into the sciences because of you and Spock and Star Trek,'” Nimoy said.

Nimoy said he thinks the show was so influential because it sparked people’s imagination.

“It was intriguing for young people, it opened up minds for young people,” Nimoy said. “And that’s very rewarding, that’s the greatest feedback.”

Nimoy and Williams also had a bonding moment over their shared love for the famous astronomer and science educator Carl Sagan. Nimoy admits that he failed high school chemistry, and Williams said he wasn’t interested in science at all either until reading Carl Sagan’s science fiction novel “Contact.”

Sagan also hosted the original Cosmos TV series — a show that explains the scientific wonders of the universe for a general audience.

“Sagan is a great teacher,” Nimoy said. “Sagan leads you into the heart of mysteries and gives you a chance to get inside of it and be surround by it.”

You can watch the full conversation between Nimoy and Williams below:

