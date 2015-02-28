Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto teamed up to make the ultimate 'Star Trek' commercial for Audi

Actor Leonard Nimoy died today at the age of 83.

He was famous for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on the “Star Trek” television series, as well as in numerous films in the multi-generational franchise.

Two years ago, Nimoy and Zachary Quinto — the actor tapped to take over the character of Spock in the nost recent movies — teamed up to make one of the most entertaining car commercials in recent memory.

In the ad for Audi’s S7 luxury sedan, the pair of Spocks challenge each other to a race.

Last person to reach the golf club buys lunch.

“Get ready to have your wallet emptied by a tractor beam,” Nimoy joked.

Quinto sets off in an Audi S7, while Nimoy makes the trip in a Mercedes-Benz CLS 550.

While Quinto easily fits his clubs into the back of the S7, Nimoy struggles to fit his clubs into the trunk of his Mercedes.

Nimoy ends up having to drive to the golf course with his clubs at strapped into the front seat. Quinto, believing he has the race won, taunts his predecessor over the phone.

“I can practice my swing if you need to pull over and take a nap,” the younger Spock says.

To which the elder Spock quips, “Smart Arse!”

As the duo meet up in front of their destination, Quinto boasts that he’s victorious.

But Nimoy has one more trick up his sleeve. Technically, the winner of the race is the first the enter golf club and with one quick Vulcan nerve pinch, the elder Spock is triumphs, while his younger counterpart is rendered motionless.

As the commercial ends, the pair stands on the front steps of the club after lunch, admiring an Audi driverless car that has just motored away on its own.

“Fascinating,” the two Mr. Spocks say at the same time.

Audi has achieved what no car company has managed to do — impress the science officers of the Starship Enterprise!

See the full commercial here:

