Meet Leonard Frounette, The LSU Freshman Already Being Called 'The Next Adrian Peterson'

Jadeveon Clowney, Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans, AJ McCarron, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix — the SEC lost a lot of its star power to the NFL draft this year. The question, then, is who’s the most dominant player in the most dominant conference in college football?

One player who will definitely enter the conversation is Leonard Fournette, a true freshman running back expected to start at LSU this fall. Although he has not yet suited up in college, he’s already being touted as the next Adrian Peterson and expected to run through defenses around the country for the Purple & Gold.

“To be honest, that’s the only guy playing the running back position you can compare him to,” senior LSU running back Terrence Magee told Yahoo! Sports.

Leonard Fournette is the truth!

Ranked no. 1 in the country coming out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Fournette chose LSU over Alabama. In high school, he scored 72 touchdowns and rushed for over 5,000 yards, including an astounding 190 yards per game as a freshman, per MaxPreps. His freshman year, he had six consecutive games with 200+ rushing yards. During a win over McDonogh 35 during his senior year, Fournette logged 159 yards and 2 TDs on just four carries. At 6’1, 225 pounds, Fournette also logged a 4.3 40-yard dash.

Though the comparisons between Fournette and Peterson have been plentiful, LSU head coach Les Miles compared him to a different athlete: Michael Jordan.

“Michael Jordan accepted the role of expecting him to be better than any. …That’s the kind of player Leonard Fournette is,” Miles told Yahoo! Sports.

