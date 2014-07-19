Leona Helmsley's Former Greenwich Estate Can Be Yours For $US65 Million

The Greenwich, Conn. estate of the late Leona Helmsley, the hotel tycoon who earned the nickname “Queen of Mean,” is on the market for $US65 million, according to Christie’s International Real Estate, which is selling the home.

The estate last sold for $US35 million to an undisclosed buyer in 2010, who made major renovations and put it back on the market, reports The Wall Street Journal. It was originally built in 1918, and now has 17,000 square feet with 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The mansions has iron gates and a winding stone driveway lined by trees. It sits on 4o acres of land, and has two additional cottages and garage space for up to six cars.

The home has a beautiful brick exterior.

It sits on 40 acres and is elevated 600 feet from the ground.

You can sit on this patio and enjoy views in nearly every direction.

The entrance room has limestone floors and a coved ceiling.

The 45-foot living room has paneled walls, an elegant limestone fireplace, and wide-board teak floors.

The small chandeliers in this room are a nice touch.

Helmsley and her husband bought the property for $US11 million in 1983.

They spent $US1 million on a dance floor, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The kitchen is spacious and features a window seat and an oak center island.

There is also a La Cornue stove.

There are plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space.

This winding staircase makes the home feel even more luxurious.

This room has outdoor access and plenty of natural light.

Enjoy the beautiful views, even while showering.

Simply lovely.

How does this home stack up?

