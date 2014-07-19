Leona Helmsley's Former Greenwich Estate Can Be Yours For $US65 Million

The Greenwich, Conn. estate of the late Leona Helmsley, the hotel tycoon who earned the nickname “Queen of Mean,” is on the market for $US65 million, according to Christie’s International Real Estate, which is selling the home.

The estate last sold for $US35 million to an undisclosed buyer in 2010, who made major renovations and put it back on the market, reports The Wall Street Journal. It was originally built in 1918, and now has 17,000 square feet with 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The mansions has iron gates and a winding stone driveway lined by trees. It sits on 4o acres of land, and has two additional cottages and garage space for up to six cars.

