Leona Helmsley's Greenwich Estate 25% Off

Leona Helmsley’s Greenwich estate just got $30 million cheaper. Yes, for just $95 million you can own the massive manor where the late Queen of Mean once told a servant, “Only the little people pay taxes.” Oh, Helmsley also died there and given the fates of the home’s previous owners, the house might be cursed. But it is on sale!



NY Post: Leona Helmsley’s 40-acre estate in Greenwich, Conn. – known as Dunnellen Hall – has been slashed from $125 million to a more svelte $95 million. The massive, 14-bedroom Jacobean residence, which went on the market in February, includes a winter garden with a 52-foot indoor pool, palatial public rooms, a theatre, a wine cellar and tasting room, a gym, a music room, servants’ quarters and views of the Long Island Sound. The gated grounds feature a 72-foot outdoor pool with a cabana, a tennis court, two guest cottages and a koi pond with a waterfall.

It also comes with a dubious history of former owners whose lives were ruined while living under its expansive Ludowici roof. The last of whom was Leona, who died there last year and who spent time in the slammer for writing off improvements to the spread as business expenses.

