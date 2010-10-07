Check Out Photos Of The Greenwich Estate That Just Sold At A $90 Million Discount

Photo: David Oglivy & Associates

The Greenwich estate of late hotel magnate Leona Helmsley just sold at an unbelievable 72% discount, taking $90 million off the 2008 list price of $125 million.That says all you need to know about the high-end market in Connecticut and across the country — with a $70 million discount last month in California.



The Greenwich estate really is perfect for anyone wanting to live out aristocratic fantasies: roman statues, marble staircases, and even a stone dungeon.

