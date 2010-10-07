Check Out Photos Of The Greenwich Estate That Just Sold At A $90 Million Discount

Gus Lubin
hotd

Photo: David Oglivy & Associates

The Greenwich estate of late hotel magnate Leona Helmsley just sold at an unbelievable 72% discount, taking $90 million off the 2008 list price of $125 million.That says all you need to know about the high-end market in Connecticut and across the country — with a $70 million discount last month in California.

The Greenwich estate really is perfect for anyone wanting to live out aristocratic fantasies: roman statues, marble staircases, and even a stone dungeon.

Here's how it looks from your helicopter

The driveway fountain

Here's the pool in the backyard

Artful decor

Giant flowers on golden pedestals

A somewhat bizarre staircase

Covered in red carpet

An awesome indoor pool

Here's one of the living rooms

The brown living room

A fitting Napoleon statue

The green living room

And here's another living room

A somewhat tacky study

The dining room

Now let's go to the dungeon

Keep your wine or prisoners down here

And here's the creepy dungeon dining room

Want to get in on the high end real estate fire sale? Check out...

The 20 Most Expensive Houses For Sale In Connecticut >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.