Leona Helmsley's Sprawling Greenwich Estate Is Back On The Market For $42.9 Million

Gus Lubin, Julie Zeveloff
home

Photo: David Ogilvy & Associates

Dunnellen Hall, the Greenwich estate of late hotel magnate Leona Helmsley sold in October for $35 million, an unbelievable 72% less than the 2008 list price.Now, the Connecticut home is back on the market for $42.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

Helmsley lived there with Trouble, the infamous (and recently deceased) maltese to whom she willed $12 million.

The estate is perfect for anyone wanting to live out aristocratic fantasies: it’s got Roman statues, marble staircases, and even a stone dungeon.

Here's how it looks from your helicopter

The driveway fountain

Here's the pool in the backyard

Artful decor

Giant flowers on golden pedestals

A somewhat bizarre staircase

Covered in red carpet

An awesome indoor pool

Here's one of the living rooms

The brown living room

A fitting Napoleon statue

The green living room

And here's another living room

A somewhat tacky study

The dining room

Now let's go to the dungeon

Keep your wine or prisoners down here

And here's the creepy dungeon dining room

Now read about one of the estate's former residents

The fabulous life of Trouble, the dog that inherited millions from Leona Helmsley >

