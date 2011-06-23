Leona Helmsley's Sprawling Greenwich Estate Is Back On The Market For $42.9 Million

Photo: David Ogilvy & Associates

Dunnellen Hall, the Greenwich estate of late hotel magnate Leona Helmsley sold in October for $35 million, an unbelievable 72% less than the 2008 list price.Now, the Connecticut home is back on the market for $42.9 million, according to Realtor.com.



Helmsley lived there with Trouble, the infamous (and recently deceased) maltese to whom she willed $12 million.

The estate is perfect for anyone wanting to live out aristocratic fantasies: it’s got Roman statues, marble staircases, and even a stone dungeon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.