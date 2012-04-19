LEON PANETTA: The U.S. Is 'Within An Inch Of War Almost Every Day'

Secretary of defence Leon Panetta offered an alarming assessment of the North Korean nuclear threat today, but said that the defence Department is prepared to respond to “any contingents” in the region.



“We’re within an inch of war almost every day in that part of the world,” Panetta said during a joint appearance with Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on CNN’s “The Situation Room.” “We just have to be very careful about what we say and what we do.”

He added that North Korea isn’t the only threat that worries him.

“Unfortunately, these days, there’s a hell of lot that keeps me awake,” Panetta said, adding that Iran, Syria, cyber war, and “rising powers” also top the list.

On North Korea, Clinton added that the U.S. is “waiting and watching.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of CNN:



