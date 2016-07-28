Former CIA director's anti-Trump DNC speech gets drowned out by protesters shouting, 'No more war!'

Former CIA Director Leon Panetta’s speech before the Democratic National Convention was repeatedly drowned out by raucous chants from the audience Wednesday night.

“No more war! No more war! No more war!” delegates chanted as Panetta delivered his much-anticipated speech, which warned of the potential dangers a Donald Trump presidency could bring.

The audience starts shouting “no more war” while Leon Panetta speaks #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/TAG0SqRvbP https://t.co/D4wn5MhOFO

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 28, 2016

As the cheers grew louder and louder, Panetta paused his remarks and awkwardly nodded his head. Soon after he resumed his speech, the crowd drowned him in chants again.

“Lies! Lies! Lies!” the angry crowd shouted as the former secretary of defence spoke. Others in the crowd shouted with a chant of, “U-S-A!”

Panetta was just one of several high-profile speakers set to address the DNC on Wednesday, including Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama.

