Photo: CNBC

Leon Cooperman is killing it this year!The billionaire hedge fund heavyweight’s Omega Advisor’s is up 22% YTD, CNBC reported on “Half Time Report” on Thursday.



Omega Advisors, which has $6.5 billion AUM, was up 4.7% in August.

