Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Leon Cooperman Shares How He Got To Where He Is Today

This is a quick one.Leon Cooperman was on the ‘Best Ideas’ panel at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference today and he dropped something very quickly that we thought we’d pick up for you.



It’s the secret to his success.

The value investor was talking to Maria Bartiromo about his work and said candidly, “I got to where I am by being patient. It’s all patience.”

Probably a good thing for a value investor to be, no? Give it some thought.

