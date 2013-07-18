LIVE: Leon Cooperman Is Giving His 10 Stock Picks

Billionaire Leon Cooperman is giving 10 stock picks at the CNBC/Delivering Alpha hedge fund conference.



Last year all 10 of his stock picks were winners.

He sees a correction in the equity markets in the next 12 months.

He has his picks on one slide. It’s difficult to read the names, though.

Quality Growth

*Express Scripts

*Qualcomm

*Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Phoenix In The Ashes

*Qualcorp

*Sandridge Energy (SD)

Growth With High Income

