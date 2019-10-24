Billionaire Leon Cooperman says Elizabeth Warren is 's---ing' on the American Dream

Reuters/ Rick Wilking

Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman told Politico that Elizabeth Warren is “s—ing” on the American dream with her wealth tax proposal targeting the ultra-rich.

“What is wrong with billionaires? You can become a billionaire by developing products and services that people will pay for,” Cooperman said.

The famed investor told CNBC last week that a Warren or Bernie Sanders presidency would tank the stock market by 25%.

Hedge-fund billionaire Leon Cooperman isn’t pulling his punches when it comes to talking about democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plan to tax the ultra-rich.

He added: “I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the f—ing American Dream she is s—-ing on.”

This isn’t the first time the billionaire has taken issue with Warren’s opposition to the ultra-rich.

Last week, Cooperman told CNBC that a Warren or Bernie Sanders presidency would tank the stock market by 25%, citing both the candidates’ proposals for taxing the weathly.

The famous founder of Omega Advisors called wealth taxes “baloney,” using a quote attributed to Winston Churchill, arguing that “you don’t make poor people rich by making rich people poor.”

Warren’s proposal includes a 2% tax on families with a net worth of $US50 million to $US1 billion and a 3% tax on households worth north of $US3 billion. The tax would help fund a slate of new government programs aimed at reducing income inequality and improving healthcare and education.



