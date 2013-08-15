Leon Cooperman Bought Apple And Sold His Entire Facebook Stake During Q2

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors, has

filed his 13F filing with the SEC.

During the second quarter ended June 30, he purchased 31,000 shares of Apple, the filing shows.

During Q2, Cooperman also snapped up new positions in Caesars Entertainment (1,138,447 shares) and McKesson Corp (672,182 shares), Thermo Fisher Scientific (488,670 shares).

He sold his Facebook stake, filing shows. In the first quarter ended March 31, he held 3,665,300 shares.

Cooperman also exited his positions in Covidien, Freeport-McMoRan Copper and McMoRan Exploration, the filing shows.

Hedge funds only have to disclosed their long equity holdings in these filings.

