Leon Cooperman Gave Students A Tremendous Presentation On Life, Hedge Funds And The Outlook For Markets

Hedge fund heavyweight Leon Cooperman, the founder of Omega Advisors, recently spoke at Roger Williams University’s Mario J. Gabelli School of Business about his philosophy on life and hedge funds and investing. In case you’re not familiar with his backstory, Cooperman, who is now worth an estimated $2.2 billion, grew up poor in the South Bronx.



He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and his MBA from Columbia.

His first job out of college was at Xerox Corporation. After finishing his MBA, he started at Goldman Sachs where he stayed for 25 years.

Today he runs $6.6 billion Omega Advisors.

Cooperman, 69, shared his life lessons he’s learned from working in finance. In terms of his investment outlook, he maintained that the stock market is the best place to be invested right now and that the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a modest pace.

We’ve included screenshots of his presentation and some of his insights in the slides that follow. [Hat Tip: Jacob Wolinsky at ValueWalk]

