LEON COOPERMAN: I Might Leave The Country If Obama Is Elected And Controls Congress

Famed investor and founder of Omega Advisors Leon Cooperman was on CNBC after the closing bell to discuss his investment outlook for the year. Cooperman touched upon a lot of ideas he already publicized—he’s very bearish on U.S. Treasuries and suggests putting money into equities.



But Cooperman had a head-turning answer when asked about the prospect of a second term for President Barack Obama and what it might mean.

“I think the bigger issue will be who controls Congress,” Cooperman said of the prospect of Obama’s second term. “If [Obama] controls Congress, may consider leaving the country.”

Yet as soon as the words were out of his mouth, Cooperman refuted it with a “I love America, so I’m not going anywhere.”

Whatever the case, we all know Cooperman is not a fan of Obama—remember his monster letter filled with biting criticisms he sent to the President last year—saying the President’s current governing policies are encouraging laziness and class division. Cooperman has stated openly he is supporting Mitt Romney.

Video is below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.