Leon Cooperman Explains The Whole Comparing President Obama To Hitler Thing

Remember last year’s Delivering Alpha conference when Leon Cooperman made an awkward statement about President Obama and Adolf Hitler?It was awkward.



Well at this year’s CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference, he went back to that statement and tried to explain himself, starting out with a hilarious exchange with his wife.

Cooperman said when he came home after the conference his wife asked him, “What kind of schmuck are you?”

He responded with, “What do you have in mind?”

He said she told him his daughter-in-law called telling her that he was quoted on Google with an analogy comparing Obama to Hitler.

At 4 o’clock that day he gave a talk and one that concerned him was the social strife in the country, he explained.

“How did Hitler get in the position?” People were dissatisfied, he said. That’s the connection.

The 99%, who are super upset should take their grievances to the White House.

