'I'm embarrassed to say the losses were gigantic'

Leon Cooperman said in a call with investors Wednesday that he intends to fight the charges of insider trading brought against him and to protect his legacy.

He said the feds offered a settlement on the insider trading charges but he refused it so that he could protect his name and that of his firm, Omega Advisors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.