Leon Cooperman ditched Apple

Hedge fund giant Leon Cooperman no longer owns Apple.

According to the latest 13F filing with the SEC from Cooperman’s Omega Advisors, the firm sold all 383,790 shares of the iPhone maker it owned during the first quarter.

13Fs are documents hedge funds file with the SEC, disclosing their positions within 45 days of the end of a quarter.

Other notable changes in Omega’s holdings during the first quarter included selling about half its $US3 billion stake in eBay, while the firm increased its stake in JPMorgan to more than $US1 billion.

Friday is the final day for firms to file with the SEC, and we’ll have coverage of notable portfolio changes throughout the day.

