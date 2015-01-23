Leon Brittan Has Died

Former Home Secretary Leon Brittan died Wednesday night after battling cancer. He was 75.

“Leon passed away last night at his home in London after a long battle with cancer. We shall miss him enormously. There will be a private funeral service for family only, and a memorial service to be announced,” his family said in a statement.

Brittan was an MP for 14 years between 1974 and 1988, representing Cleveland and Whitby and later, Richmond in Yorkshire.

He served as home secretary under Margaret Thatcher’s government between 1983 and 1986, and worked at the European Commission between 1989 and 1999.

Brittan was in the news last year over allegations he was given a dossier relating to a paedophile ring that operated in Westminster during the time he was home secretary. Brittan denied any wrongdoing and maintained he handled the documents correctly.

His family added in a statement: “We also salute his extraordinary commitment to British public life as a Member of Parliament, Minister, Cabinet Minister, European Commissioner and Peer — together with a distinguished career in law, and latterly in business.”

