Here's What Happened At Leon Black's Amazing 60th Birthday Bash

Leon Black

It’s been almost a week since Leon Black’s 60th birthday party and we’re just now getting the details. The founder of private equity firm Apollo reportedly threw a blowout birthday bash for 200 guests at his gorgeous oceanfront estate in Southampton, New York last Saturday.



Here are the details. [via DealBook]

He had his backyard transformed into a “faux nightclub setting” complete with big puffy pillows.

Notable guests from Wall Street included Michael Milken, Julian Robertson, Lloyd Blankfein and Steve Schwarzman. Politicians who made an appearance at the party were Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. Martha Stewart and Howard Stern were also present.

Designer Vera Wang dressed Black’s wife for the occasion.

A buffet dinner was served with crab cakes and steak on the menu. It even included a seared foie gras food station.

Elton John gave an hour-and-a-half performance that cost at least $1 million. He ended the show with “Crocodile Rock.”

And we’re officially jealous.

