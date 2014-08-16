Private Equity Billioinaire Leon Black Is About To Buy This $US50 Million Townhouse On The Upper East Side

Apollo Global Management Founder Leon Black and his wife, Debra, are “hammering out the details” to buy a $US50 million townhouse on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post.
Previously, the apartment was the Knoedler & Company art gallery, although it was shut down in 2009 after a scandal involving art fraud. In 2013, Christian Candy, a British luxury property developer, bought the apartment for $US35 million. He refurbished the townhouse and put it back on the market for $US55 million.
The townhouse was originally built in 1909. It has 20,757 square feet and seven stories.
Many rooms inside still have the art gallery vibe from back when the building was the Knoedler & Company art gallery ...
... and the Blacks may keep their extensive art collection in this townhouse, according to the NY Post.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.