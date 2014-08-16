Private Equity Billioinaire Leon Black Is About To Buy This $US50 Million Townhouse On The Upper East Side

Elena Holodny
19 E 70thStreetEasy

Apollo Global Management Founder Leon Black and his wife, Debra, are “hammering out the details” to buy a $US50 million townhouse on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post.

Previously, the apartment was the Knoedler & Company art gallery, although it was shut down in 2009 after a scandal involving art fraud. In 2013, Christian Candy, a British luxury property developer, bought the apartment for $US35 million. He refurbished the townhouse and put it back on the market for $US55 million.

The townhouse was originally built in 1909. It has 20,757 square feet and seven stories.

The exterior of the townhouse features columns and large windows.

You can enter the townhouse under a beautiful archway.

The townhouse was designed in the Italian Renaissance style.

The mansion needs 'more than $US20 million worth of renovations,' according to the NY Post.

Many rooms inside still have the art gallery vibe from back when the building was the Knoedler & Company art gallery ...

... and the Blacks may keep their extensive art collection in this townhouse, according to the NY Post.

They even own one of the four copies of Edvard Munch's 'The Scream'.

Ceiling height ranges from 10 to 14 feet, and large windows illuminate the rooms.

Most of the rooms in the house have white walls and are minimally decorated.

But the colourful fireplaces stand out against the otherwise minimalistic interior.

The two libraries are a bibliophile's dream come true.

A wooden spiral staircase connects the floors. But there's also an elevator in the townhouse.

And when you're on the terrace, you get a view of the Manhattan skyline.

If you want to see something even flashier, check out this recently sold Park Avenue apartment:

The Co-Chair Of Goldman Sachs' Investment Bank Division Sold His Park Avenue Condo For $US17.5 Million»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.