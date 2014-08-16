Private Equity Billioinaire Leon Black Is About To Buy This $US50 Million Townhouse On The Upper East Side

Apollo Global Management Founder Leon Black and his wife, Debra, are “hammering out the details” to buy a $US50 million townhouse on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post.

Previously, the apartment was the Knoedler & Company art gallery, although it was shut down in 2009 after a scandal involving art fraud. In 2013, Christian Candy, a British luxury property developer, bought the apartment for $US35 million. He refurbished the townhouse and put it back on the market for $US55 million.

The townhouse was originally built in 1909. It has 20,757 square feet and seven stories.

