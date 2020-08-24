Billionaire Investor Leon Black will be subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein Case: NYT

LUCY NICHOLSON/Reuters

Billionaire Investor Leon Black, a founder of Apollo Global Management, will reportedly be subpoenaed in connection with his business relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, according to The New York Times.

Denise N. George, the US Virgin Islands Attorney General, seeks access to Black’s financial statements and tax returns.

Due to the coronavirus, it’s unclear when the subpoenas will be served.

Denise N. George, the US Virgin Islands attorney general, has made it clear that billionaire investor Leon Black will be subpoenaed for information regarding business ties with Jeffrey Epstein, The New York Times reported.

Black, a founder of Apollo Global Management, will reportedly be forced to hand over financial statements and tax returns for various entities, including Black Family Partners, Elysium Management, and Apollo Global Management.

According to the New York Times, Black has said that Epstein offered up advice on how he should approach tax strategy and estate planning.

Epstein died by suicide, according to New York City’s chief medical examiner, while facing charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

Business Insider previously reported that “Epstein served as the director of the Debra and Leon Black Family Foundation from at least 2001 through 2012, tax documents searchable on ProPublica’s database show – including for years after he pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in 2008 and registered as a sex offender,” adding, “There’s no evidence that either the Debra and Leon Black Family Foundation or the Blacks are linked to any wrongdoing.”

The exact date the subpoenas will be served is unclear due to the coronavirus pandemic.

