A Florida Marlins Pitcher Is Playing Under A Fake Name And Age

Photo: AP

28-year-old Florida Marlins pitcher Leo Nunez isn’t 28, and his name isn’t Leo Nunez.The player’s real name is Juan Carlos Oviedo, and he is 29, a source told the AP.



“Nunez” returned to the Dominican Republic Thursday to sort out the issue, and he’s been placed on the MLB’s restricted list.

While this story is strange, it’s not entirely uncommon in the latin world.

Players and agents regularly fudge their names and ages in order to trick MLB teams into thinking they are younger than they are.

