FC Barcelona's Leo Messi Teaches A Dance Class In The Latest Qatar Airways Ad

Qatar Airways put its sponsorship of Spanish soccer champions FC Barcelona to good use in a delightful ad about an imaginary country entirely devoted to the Catalan squad.

The spot, created by 180 Amsterdam, is set in the mythical “Land of FCB,” a country brimming with billboards, cars, and clothing featuring FC Barcelona’s signature maroon and blue team colours. Mixed among the citizens are cameos from some of the world’s greatest soccer players, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué.

Accompanied by Jackie Wilson’s peppy “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” Messi teaches a soccer-based dance class, and Carles Puyol heads a potted plant falling out a window as if it were a soccer ball.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

