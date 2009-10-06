Leo Laporte Rakes In $1.5 Million A Year Podcasting

Leo Laporte has built a solid, profitable media business with TWiT.tv, his network of podcasts focused on technology.



Speaking to the Online News Association last week (via Jeff Jarvis), Laporte said he is pulling in $1.5 million annually, with just $350,000 in costs. (So roughly $1.1 million in annual profit.)

What’s more, he says that revenue is doubling on annual basis, and he charges a $70 CPM, or cost per 1,000 ad impressions.

Laporte has a dedicated audience tuning in for his podcasts, which feature regular guests like Kevin Rose and John Dvorak. (He recently had a famous blow up with Mike Arrington.)

The downside: Laporte’s revenue stream is entirely dependent on being Leo Laporte. He’s diversified the network’s offerings, but Laporte himself remains the top draw. So there’s not much of a shot at a big payday selling the company — unless he signed a very long-term contract.

