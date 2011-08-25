Leo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Cruising Australia On This Massive Superyacht

Photo: via James Spotting

Last summer we first wrote about the largest sailing yacht to date from New Zealand’s Alloy Yachts, a 220-ft. ketch designed by Philippe Briand.Now Leo DiCaprio is rumoured to be cruising on the impressive craft off the coast of Australia, the guest of the unnamed celebrity owner.



The stunning yacht has one of the most impressive interior design schemes on water courtesy of French designer Christian Liaigre, a bastion of good taste whose clients include Calvin Klein, Karl Lagerfeld and Rupert Murdoch.

Liaigre was briefed to create an “urban at sea” environment for the interior of the sleek craft, dubbed Vertigo, which was recently launched.

Briand, the noted naval architect, designed a high-performance sailing yacht capable of 20 knots and comfortable world cruising as well. The craft features a custom aluminium hull and superstructure along with carbon fibre spars and standing rigging, as well as a 223-ft. main mast and a 205-ft. mizzen.

Accommodations include five staterooms centered on a massive owner’s suite and a convertible gym housing 12 guests along with 11 crew. Plenty of room for Leo’s bevy of blondes, in other words. A 26 ft. limousine tender is fitted for excursions as well.

