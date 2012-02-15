A Global Ad Agency Has Shut Its Greek Offices — And May Leave Media Owners Millions Out Of Pocket

Maurice Levy, CEO of Publicis Groupe

Leo Burnett, a global ad network, has shuttered its office in Greece, drawing sharp criticism from Greek broadcaster Antenna, which claims it will cost media owners millions in payments for TV and radio campaigns, the Guardian reports.Antenna, one of the largest media companies in Greece, with assets including several TV and radio stations, has claimed that Publicis is withholding payments worth millions of euros due for ad campaigns for clients like Procter and Gamble, Ferrero, and Samsung.



Publicis Groupe, a French multinational advertising and communications company and the owner of Leo Burnett, entered a pre-bankruptcy process for Leo Burnett Athens last summer.

Alexander Holland, chief operating officer of Antenna’s Greek operations, said in a statement that the consequences would be dire for the unpaid radio and TV stations in this time of fiscal austerity.

“This is the first default of an international client in the media industry since the beginning of the financial crisis,” said Holland. “It puts high pressure on the country’s entire media sector when an important advertising agency fails to meet its obligations.”

Publicis Groupe has offered Greek media companies a portion of their fees, a spokesman for the company said, and while four of the five major channels (Alpha TV, Star, Sky, and Mega) have signed agreements, Antenna has rejected the proposal.

“It is unprecedented for an advertising agency to treat its trade partners in this way,” said Holland. Antenna said it is considering a “range of options” to recover the fees owed by Leo Burnett.

