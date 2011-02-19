Here's The $7 Million Home For HP's New CEO Leo Apotheker

Photo: Business Insider illustration

When HP hired CEO Leo Apotheker, it gave him a $4.6 million bonus to cover his moving expenses as he uprooted from Germany to settle in California.He spent that money buying a $7 million 6 bedroom house in Atherton, California at the end of last year.



It’s a pretty nice house, but it’s not particularly opulent. The house has a pool, game room, and a number of other amenities.

