Here's The $7 Million Home For HP's New CEO Leo Apotheker

Jay Yarow
leo

Photo: Business Insider illustration

When HP hired CEO Leo Apotheker, it gave him a $4.6 million bonus to cover his moving expenses as he uprooted from Germany to settle in California.He spent that money buying a $7 million 6 bedroom house in Atherton, California at the end of last year.

It’s a pretty nice house, but it’s not particularly opulent. The house has a pool, game room, and a number of other amenities.

A gate leads you to the front door

Once inside, you can take a look at the beautiful foyers

A view of the living room

A good space for entertaining fellow tech titans for dinner

Who doesn't love a little island in the kitchen?

The bathroom

The master bathroom

Another look at the master bathroom

The pool in the back. Looks like it will be good for BBQs

A game room

And a little bar for when friends are over

Another look at the pool

A indoor pool room

The house from the back. (Not to be rude, but the landscaping could use some work, right?)

And here's a hammock to relax in.

