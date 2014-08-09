A Couple Photographed Each Other All Over The World From Opposite Viewpoints

Creative directors Žužu Gálová and Peter Sedláčik have put a new spin on travel photography with their photo series titled, “Lens Between Us.”

Gálová and Sedláčik, who are both from Slovakia,

captured snapshots of landmarks, landscapes, shops, and more while aiming their cameras at each other. This allowed them to capture their surroundings from opposite viewpoints.

They have photographed many places so far, including Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Portugal, and Singapore. The couple recently moved to Australia, so many of their photos are from there as well.

“We’ve liked every single place we’ve visited, because each of them has something special,” the couple told Business Insider in an email. “But where we would really like to go back to is Berlin. The city is amazing, full of inspiration.”

The couple told Business Insider that neither of them have a professional background in photography, but they are both passionate about taking pictures and plan to create more photo projects together in the future.

You can view their full project on Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr.

Australia: Victoria Park, Sydney, July 27, 2014

www.facebook.com

Australia: Biennale Cockatoo Island, Sydney, May 3, 2014

www.facebook.com

Australia: Coogee Beach, Sydney, April 19, 2014

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Australia: Newtown Sydney, February 23, 2014

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Singapore: Little India, January 31, 2014

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Slovakia: Komárno, December 26, 2013



Lens Between Us/Facebook

Czech Republic: Prague, October 8, 2013

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Czech Republic: Prague, October 8, 2013

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Germany: Berlin, October 4, 2013

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Austria: Wien, Hundertwasser, August 24, 2013

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Hungary: Bokod, August 18, 2013

Lens Between Us/Facebook

Portugal: Algarve, June 7, 2013

Lens Between Us/Facebook

